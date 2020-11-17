You may not be able to go see your favorite artists in concert, but we're bringing one of your favorite artists to YOU.

Dua Lipa is inviting her fans to "Studio 2054" - a live streaming event on Friday, November 27th. It's being filmed at a massive warehouse in an unknown location, but don't worry because you won't even have to leave your living room.

Gather a small, safe group of family & friends for some truly unique Black Friday entertainment with the STUDIO 2054 Livestream. Tickets are on sale now, but you can get yours for FREE on PST.

Karli K will give away a free pass just after 1 pm on Friday on 94.5 PST. Be listening on the PST app.

Plus, Kayla Thomas will give away a free pass just after 9 pm on Friday with PopCrush on PST. Be listening on the PST app.

It's going to be a night of music & mayhem!

Didn't win but still want to watch? Tickets are still available at DuaLipa.com.