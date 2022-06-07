Northern New Jersey might not seem like the most likely place to have a festival celebrating Southern Rock & BBQ, but nobody told the people behind the Rock, Ribs, and Ridges Festival, to be held June 24-26 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta.

Then again, that’s the same place that just held a festival all about crawfish and Louisiana cooking.

The musical lineup is pretty impressive with names you know like Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jim Messina, Molly Hatchet, Don Felder (another Rock and Roll Hall of Famer), Artimus Pyle, Duane Bettts, rising country star Jessica Lynn, and others.

"We're proud to continue to attract the biggest stars to our stage and this year feature Jim Messina, a legendary artist who created country rock, and our largest lineup of Rock & Roll Hall of Famers ever," said Howard Freeman of Promo1, who serves as the event's executive producer. "It's going to be a great weekend and the place to be this summer."

Of course, the music is only part of the fun. Some of America’s premier pitmasters will be serving up ribs, pulled pork, brisket, and all manner of barbecue.

“Ribbers” from across the country will be competing for “best ribs”, “best sauce”, and “people’s choice” awards. Two of the barbecue joints are from New Jersey: Joe Smoke from Hightstown, and Fossil Farms of Boonton. Pitmasters from Texas and Florida will be onsite, as well.

For more info, go to the festival website here.

If that sounds good to you, tickets are available here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

