The big event is finally here! Coldplay is finally coming to Philadelphia for their 'Music of the Spheres' Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, June 8.

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time Is Coldplay's Philadelphia Concert?

The 2022 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One – Show Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

The "show" begins at 6:30 pm, according to stadium officials.

Is There An Opening Act for Coldplay in Philadelphia?

H.E.R. Performs At Youtube Theater Getty Images loading...

Yes, there is an opening act for the concert, it's H.E.R.

What Time Will Coldplay Perform in Philadelphia?

Audacy's Eighth Annual "We Can Survive" Concert Getty Images for Audacy loading...

Per our best guesstimates, we think Coldplay will take the stage around 9 o'clock. They've taken the stage as early as 8:50 on some dates.

If you're like me, you want to be prepared for a concert. What's the EXACT moment that the band will actually start performing? We've got a look at what time Coldplay may actually hit the stage, just click here.



Are Tickets Still Available for Coldplay's Philly Concert? How Can I get Last-minute Coldplay tickets in Philadelphia?

Coldplay Performs Live At The Apollo Theater For SiriusXM And Pandora's Small Stage Series In Harlem, NY Getty Images for SiriusXM loading...

Tickets are still available for the show. We suggest checking reputable sites like Ticketmaster.com for the latest ticket availability. Click here to view more.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Coldplay Concert at the Linc Philadelphia?

Global Citizen Live, New York Getty Images for Global Citizen loading...

Parking on-site at the stadium complex in Philadelphia will cost $30.

K Lot is the first lot to open at 3:00 pm. With all other gates opening at 5:30.

Remember, these are CASHLESS payments only at the Linc, so you need to use your digital payment (or a credit card).

What is the Bag Policy at Lincoln Financial Field for the Coldplay Concert 2022?

iHeartRadio Album Release Party With Coldplay Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

The venue will follow the NFL Clear Bag policy. Bags cannot exceed 12"x6"x12" and must be clear, per the venue's policies.

Click here to read more about the bag policies at Lincoln Financial Field.

What Is the Setlist for Coldplay's Philadelphia Concert?

We did some digging and know more about the band's expected setlist, but we don't wanna give any spoilers here. So we posted them on our site. Check that out by clicking here.

If you're going to the concert, have a great time. We can't wait!

