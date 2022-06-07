New Jersey’s Creepiest And Most Annoying Creature Has Been Revealed

Let's face it. A lot of things creep us out here in New Jersey. Did you ever wonder what the creepiest is? We did, too.

We did a little research to find out what absolutely skin-crawling creature bothers the most people in the Garden State. It might not be what you think.

We'll start by telling you what it's not. Here's a hint. We're betting your first two guesses are wrong.

Incorrect Guess #1 The Spider. Maybe it's unfair to single out this insect who usually minds his own business unless we bother him. A spider is never a welcome guest, but he's not New Jersey's most annoying pest.

Incorrect Guess #2 The Mosquito. They are everywhere. They ruin picnics and outdoor parties, and as soon as you swat one, 4 more show up. They are annoying, but they are not New Jersey's most annoying either, according to The Family Handyman.

Incorrect Guess #3 Camel Cricket. These prehistoric, hideous creatures from another dimension don't do anything to hurt you, but they're ugly and they jump like a drunk guy on the ice, You never know where they'll land. But it's not them either.

So which is it? The website says there is no more annoying critter in the state than common mice. Our skin crawls just thinking about one, or three, scampering across your kitchen floor.

We join 17 other states with the same mouse problem that we have. It's almost like they're taking over or something. The White Footed Mouse, the Deer Mouse, and the House Mouse are the three common mice in New Jersey, according to Allison Pest Control.

Good luck out there. It's a wild world outside your house, and sometimes in it, too.

