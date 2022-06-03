With summer now upon us, it's time to enjoy one of the simplest pleasures in life: dining outdoors with good friends, delicious food and drinks, while enjoying the warm weather and buzzing social atmospheres!

If you're ready to enjoy a nice glass of wine with good company and the warm summer air on your back in Central New Jersey, you'll want to look over your best options.

Best of NJ, a lifestyle and tourism website featuring everything New Jersey, just put out their list of The Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in New Jersey of 2022, separated by North, Central, South Jersey, and Jersey Shore.

It can be easy to be overshadowed by the amazing restaurants that North Jersey, South Jersey, and (especially) the Jersey Shore have to offer, but there are still gems to be found in Central Jersey that could rival any place, anywhere else.

Because make no mistake: Whether you're looking for waterfront views, dining patios tucked alongside the street for your people-watching pleasure, or eating dinner surrounded by gardens and greenery, you can find them in Central Jersey!

Although there are countless fabulous restaurants to eat outdoors in New Jersey, it's impossible to count all of them. So keep in mind that if you don't see your favorite restaurant on this list, it doesn't mean it's not worth visiting! Rather, you can use this list to expand your outdoor dining horizons.

So if you're ready to make some dinner plans on a nice weekend, check out this list of some of the best outdoor dining restaurants Central Jersey has to offer in 2022, according to Best of NJ!

11 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Central NJ 2022 If you're ready to wine and dine outside this spring and summer in Central New Jersey, you'll definitely want to check out these places!

Have you been to any of these places? Which other restaurants do you recommend? Let us know!

