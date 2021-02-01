A Lot Less People Plan to Watch the Super Bowl This Year

As we come into the first-ever socially distant Super Bowl, fans are revealing how this day has changed compared to years past. According to ABC Radio News, 2,000 sports fans were surveyed and 23% of them said they were going to be watching the Super Bowl alone and 8% said they were going to attend a virtual Super Bowl party.

Even among the pandemic, 26% of people said that they were more excited to watch this year with 15% saying that Super Bowl Sunday was their favorite day of the year. ABC Radio News even reports that it is the third most popular annual celebration, ranking just after all December holidays and Thanksgiving.

Those surveyed were quick to prove themselves loyal to their team. Fourteen percent said they would be willing to pay $1,000 to see their team win the Vince Lombardi Trophy by the end of the game while 17% said they would be willing to lose a week’s worth of vacation days to see it happen for them. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers sure have some devoted fans.

In order to maintain the CDC guidelines for social distancing, only 22,000 masked-up fans will be able to attend, filling just a third of the stadium’s capacity according to ABC Radio News. Super Bowl LV will be on February 7, 2021, with the Kansas City Chiefs, last year’s winners, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who haven’t won a Super Bowl since 2003 but who recently got Super Bowl legend Tom Brady on their team.