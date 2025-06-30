It's always so exciting when a new restaurant opens in town.

Eating at the same places time and time again can get a little boring, so having a new dining option in the area is something to look forward.

Burton's Grill & Bar opening its first Bucks County location in Doylestown

It's called Burton's Grill & Bar. It's based in Massachusetts. This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Bucks County, according to The Patch. It's going to be in Doylestown, in the Barn Plaza, on Easton Road.

There's only one other location in Pennsylvania. It's in Wayne. You can check out the menu by clicking here. There are no Burton's Grill & Bar locations in New Jersey.

Barn Plaza is undergoing renovations and has new tenants

That shopping center has seen big changes, and many new tenants, in recent months. Burton's Grill & Bar is one of the first restaurants/retail stores to sign a lease for the old Regal Cinema space in the strip mall. It will be 6,000 square feet.

Burton's Grill & Bar's liquor license is coming from New Hope. An inter-municipal liquor license transfer was approved earlier this month (June) by the Doylestown Township Board of Supervisors.

Two other major stores that have recently opened in the improved shopping center are Whole Foods Market and Barnes & Noble Booksellers.

Whole Foods and Barnes & Noble have also recently opened in Barn Plaza

That Whole Foods Market is another Bucks County first. It opened its doors back in March much to the delight of locals. Barnes & Noble opened almost a year ago, in September of 2024. Fast casual restaurants, First Watch and honeygrow, also recently opened.

The newly renovated center is once again becoming a shopping destination.

Barn Plaza is on Easton Road in Doylestown, PA.

