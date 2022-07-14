A new Duck Donuts is coming to New Jersey
Duck Donuts, the donut chain founded in Duck, North Carolina, is planning another store in New Jersey; this one is planned for Whippany. It will be the eighth location in New Jersey.
While there are many donut shops in the Garden State, Duck Donuts certainly has its partisans, drawn by made-to-order customizable donuts.
This is the Campfire Assortment (notice the one with bacon on top).
When announcing the Whippany store, Duck Donuts also announced 12 other franchises throughout the country.
“We’re very excited to welcome our newest franchise partners to the Duck Donuts family and look forward to strengthening our footprint across the United States,” said Eric Lavinder, Duck Donuts chief development officer in a press release. “We are confident that through their enthusiasm, passion for the brand and experience, this group of franchise partners has the ability to launch and manage a very successful business, as they work to introduce the warm, delicious and made-to-order Duck Donuts experience in their markets.”
The cake donuts are customizable.
With sprinkles; or jimmies, if you prefer.
As you might expect, they also sell coffee products (and breakfast sandwiches).
Bacon on a donut; I think I’m in love
A “Dirt N Worms" sundae.
Some of the donuts are made to order.
A peach sundae.
Banana icing and mini chocolate chips.
Key lime, cherry, cream cheese and more.
Sprinkled vanilla ice cream shake topped with a donut.
No opening date for the new Whippany store has been announced.
