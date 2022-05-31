Go nuts for donuts! National Donut Day is Friday, June 3! Do-nut miss out on your opportunity to grab some awesome deals and freebies coming up!

Photo by Tu Trinh on Unsplash Photo by Tu Trinh on Unsplash loading...

Whether you run on Dunkin', crave Krispy Kreme, or you're dying for Duck Donuts, there's something for everyone coming up on Friday.

Let's take a look at where you can get your sweet deals:

Broad Street Dough Co. - OAKHURST NJ, FREEHOLD NJ

Broad Street Dough Co. is partnering up with Toys R Us to give away a dozen free donuts to their contest winners. Follow the instructions on their Instagram post!

Duck Donuts

My personal favorite donut joint! On Friday you can grab yourself a free Cinnamon Sugar donut. They have 7 locations in New Jersey, so take your pick!

Dunkin Donuts

Wouldn't be Donut Day without Dunkin! You can get yourself one free classic donut with the purchase of a beverage.

Ob-Co's Donuts - TOM'S RIVER NJ

Free donuts by the shore! At this local donut shop, you can get one free cake donut with no purchase necessary!

Krispy Kreme

Another national heavyweight in the donut arena! You have two options here: You can get 1 free donut OR pay $1 for a DOZEN donuts with the purchase of another dozen regular donuts (BOGO1).

Mama Buntz Donut Company - SEWELL NJ

This local donut shop in Sewell NJ is featuring their PB cups donut on Friday.

7-Eleven

A BOGO donut deal is being offered at 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores, but you have to be either 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards member.

You deserve donuts! Don't miss out on these deals!

Are You Visiting These Fan Favorite NJ and PA Donut Shops? These local bakeries and donut shops in the areas of Mercer County, NJ, Bucks County, PA, and Burlington County, NJ are a must according to the people of Facebook.