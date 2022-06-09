This NJ Donut Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The Country

A lot of businesses in New Jersey have been finding their way onto a lot of ranking lists lately, and another business just made the cut.

A website called feastandfield.net has ranked their top 25 donut shops in the entire country, and of course, a shop in our state has made its way onto the list.

Drip N Scoop is an ice cream, donut, and coffee shop that’s located right here in the garden state! Just looking at their pics on social media alone, I can see why this shop is getting the recognition.

In their blurb written about the local shop, Feast and Field wrote, “Dubbed as a hotspot for donut lovers, Ocean City houses this local gem. Drip N Scoop not only specializes in donuts but scoops ice cream year-round, too. Or, dive into an iced coffee served with a donut on your straw.”

This shop is known for its coffee and donut duo and looks how good they look stacked together. With this shop being a triple threat of ice cream, donuts, and coffee, the pairings are endless.

You can actually get their homemade ice cream slapped in the middle of a donut, to make a donut ice cream sandwich.

Not only are the pairings endless, but the flavors will be different from anything else you’ve ever tried also.

On their website, they list crazy flavors like cotton candy, chocolate coconut, vanilla cinnamon sugar, and chocolate Nutella, I could really go on forever.

They’re well known for their specialty donut flavors that you really can’t get anywhere else. I‘ve never seen a donut shop's menu as extensive as this one.

From having syrups like apple, lavender, and toasted marshmallow for your coffee and having the option to make an ice cream sandwich with either a brownie, cookie, or donut of any flavor, it’s completely understandable why this shop is getting the recognition.

Drip N Scoop is located at 960 Asbury Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08226 and is open 6:30 - 10 pm daily. They also have locations at 604 New Rd, Somers Point, NJ 08244, and an Atlantic City, NJ location coming soon.

