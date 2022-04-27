A New Jersey-based shop markets itself on specializing in coffee and ice cream, but according to this list of the best donut shops in the country, their donuts are what you should go nuts for.

If you're looking for some of the best donuts in the country, check out Drip N' Scoop at one of their three locations at the Jersey shore. They're located in Ocean City, Somers Point, and Atlantic City. According to FeastAndField.net, they're among the best 25 donut shops in the U.S.!

They serve up lots of kinds of coffees, cappuccinos, lattes, teas and more - cold or hot. You can also get ice cream scoops paired with one of their 24 flavored syrups, and of course the star of the show - their donuts!

Their standard donut flavors include Old Fashion, Cinnamon Sugar, Powdered Sugar, Vanilla, and Chocolate, and their specialty flavors include Cotton Candy, Chocolate Coconut, S'mores, Chocolate Nutella and more! And then there's their premium flavors like Peanut Butter Cup and Maple Bacon! Maple Bacon for me, please!

And since donuts and iced coffee is a such a beautiful combination, if you want to go really crazy, then plop one of their amazing donuts on top of your coffee cup like this!

Or, a donut ice cream sandwich! Every combination is a winner!

Follow them on Instagram @dripnscoop for updates, or to just drool over their pictures.

Have you been to this Jersey Shore gem? Let us know how you liked them! If you haven't been, then definitely put this place on your list for your Jersey Shore destination this season!

