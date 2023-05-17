A New Salad and Healthy Option Spot Just Opened in Ocean County, NJ

Shed the winter pounds with a salad.

There's nothing better than a crisp, cool salad.

What do you like on your salad? Are you an Ice burg lettuce person? Or the darker leaf? I like a great salad when eating out. Soup or salad, I'll always choose a salad.

There are so many restaurants that have delicious salads, from chopped to Caesar, I love salads before a meal. There are certain restaurants that have their own salad dressings that are just mouth-watering.

oksix, Getty Images oksix, Getty Images loading...

Garden salads are my favorite with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and Thousand Island dressing.

Some people think I'm weird, but usually, my favorite salad is lettuce, cheese, and celery, and usually, that's with Thousand Island dressing. I know I love Ranch but on salads, I'll take Thousand Island every time.

So, with all this talk about crisp lettuce. What do you like on your salad? Do you like a chef's salad, maybe a Caesar salad? What do you like to add to your salad with a dressing? The most popular salad dressing in New Jersey, from a recent poll is Italian. Ranch dressing comes in a close second.

There is a new salad place that just opened in Ocean County. I've never heard of this place, but they have several locations in New Jersey.

YUM...From Salad House Facebook page:

What and where is the new salad place in Ocean County?

Thanks to the patch.com, Salad House and it's located at 1882 Hooper Avenue in Toms River.

From Salad House Facebook page:

Salad House is a popular, fresh, and grab-and-go spot for healthy food. For more information on Salad House, click here. They opened on May 5th, 2023 in Toms River.

