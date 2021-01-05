A Popular Bordentown Restaurant Closed Temporarily

A popular local restaurant has announced that it's closing it's doors temporarily because of the challenges the pandemic have forced the dining industry to face.

Old Town Pub on Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown announced on Facebook that it's goodbye for now, but, thankfully, they won't be closed for long.

The announcement read in part, "It's been an incredibly difficult year. The restaurant industry has had to endure constant rule changes and unprecedented restrictions which have prevented us from running our restaurant in the manner required to be successful. for a while, we were able to expand our dining area outdoors, but, with freezing temperatures here to stay, even with heaters, outside dining is not realistic. Our governor has given no indication of when he will allow bar seating or expand the 25% capacity limitation, a number which does not work for running a successful restaurant. So, until February 10th, we will be closing Old Town Pub."

They went on to thank their amazing staff and loyal customers for their support during this hard time. They promised to be back better than ever. I hope so. I love Old Town Pub, the food and atmosphere is great, and was disappointed to read this. But, maybe it's for the better so they don't have to close for good, like so many other local restaurants and retail stores.

They also encourages everyone to still visit and order from the other local restaurants that are still trying to make it work, despite the many challenges. Love that. I will.

If you're a fan of Old Town Pub and still want to show them some love, you can go buy gift cards for future use on their website. You'll get an extra $10 for every $50 you spend. Plus, they're taking reservations for their reopening and Valentine's Day.

I can't wait for your reopening, Old Town Pub. Be safe & well.