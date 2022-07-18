A Trendy New Bordentown, NJ Coffee Shop Is Now Open

If you know anything about me, I’m a big coffee girl so this news was so exciting to me when I saw it!

A trendy new coffee shop opened in the Bordentown, NJ area that will be worth the trip. I saw their Instagram account pop up and it's so aesthetically pleasing.

Turtle Beans Coffee Roasters is having its grand opening event coming up on August 7th, but they are currently open for business according to their Insta posts and website.

Not only is this a cute coffee shop that will make your social media accounts look cute, their goal as a business is truly inspiring.

On their website, they go into how they’re very passionate about making sure their customers have the best experience while drinking their coffee, but they're also passionate about saving the turtles as well.

Did you know that 129 out of approximately 300 different tortoise and turtle species are endangered?

This fact was enough to make the owners of the shop, Steven and Linda, do what they could to help the cause.

They share a mutual love of animals and coffee according to their website, so what better way to help than by combining their mutual loves?

Turtle Beans Coffee Roasters is located at 225 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown, NJ 08505, and is currently open.

If you’re looking to go out and support not only this great local business but a great cause for helping different species of turtles, you can join them for their Grand Opening event on Sunday, August 7th.

