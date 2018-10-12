If you're a regular lottery player and you live in the Princeton area, you may want to check your tickets.

A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Wegmans on Nassau Park Blvd in Princeton earlier this week.

The drawing took place on Wednesday night.

How awesome is that? That's a down payment on a house, or a new car, or a nice big payment for my student loans.

I don't play the lottery that often, but I may actually start to play because lately there a lot of winners are popping up in New Jersey!

Hey, it couldn't hurt right?

If you ever win the lottery, experts say, there are a few things that you need to do immediately, according to experts:

1. Don't rush over to the store where you bought the ticket: You may have up to a year to claim your prize. Let it sink in, and triple check your numbers before you run over to the store. Also contact an attorney and legal/financial team immediately.

2. Sign the back of the ticket: This is proof that it's yours and one of the things your attorney will look for. Also, put it in a safe place. You do not wanna lose it!

3. Don't overshare that you are a lottery winner: Experts are actually saying, don't tell anyone you don't trust. Keep to a trusted inner circle.

4. Think about how you want your money: Do you want the lump sum? Or do you want to spread out your winnings over time? Chose this wisely. There are horror stories of people getting a lump sum and then blowing it quickly are all over the internet!

More details on the steps you need to take here.

I wish you the best of luck in your lottery playing! And don't forget about your favorite radio chick when you win! ;)

(Patch) (CNBC)