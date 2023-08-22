Someone Just Won $194,000 — Another Big NJ Lottery Winner in South Jersey

South Jersey has yet another big lottery winner.

On the heels of someone winning over $136,000 this past Friday playing Jersey Cash 5 in Atlantic County, another lucky person has just won over $194,000 with the same game.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn for Monday's drawing, making that ticket worth $194,729.

Winning numbers

The winning numbers for that drawing were 06, 22, 25, 33, and 38; the XTRA number was 02.

Very unique Acme

That winning ticket was sold at the famous old-school Acme store on South Delsea Drive in Clayton, Gloucester County.

Acme in Clayton NJ - Photo: Google Maps Acme in Clayton NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The Clayton Acme is famous for having not been remodeled in decades -- many believe it to be original from the 1960s. In fact, it's likely the last Acme with an original A-framed roof (and the inside of the store is like a trip back in time).

For selling that winning ticket, the store will receive a bonus check for $2,000.

