It's not every day locally-beloved restaurants win titles for the best food in the city, state or country... So it's even more special that a major publication just declared this small Delaware County shop as having the best hoagies on EARTH!

According to 6ABC, The Food Network Magazine just granted the Phil & Jim's Steaks and Hoagies the high honor of naming them the place to get the absolute best hoagie in the world!!

Located at 2905 Edgmont Avenue, Brookhaven, Pennsylvania, they have 8 different delicious varieties of signature hoagies, like the Italian Special, Prosciutto & Provolone, Roast Beef, Ham & Cheese, and more!

The winning hoagie that won the title is their Italian special, made with ham, hot cap, Genoa salami and provolone cheese topped with peppered pam on an 18" Italian roll. In an interview with 6ABC, co-owner Gia Miller said they make hundreds and hundreds of Italian specials every week!

And of course, there don't just have hoagies - their cheesesteaks are pretty famous for being out-of-this-world delicious too!

Their steak is fresh-sliced daily.

If you're stomach's barking at you right about now, check out their full menu HERE. This place is definitely one for any meat-lover's bucket list.

Have you even been to Phil and Jim's? Tell us your go-to sandwich. Or if you have any other amazing steak and hoagie shops to recommend, let us know!

