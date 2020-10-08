Actress Elizabeth Gillies Just Got Married in Chesterfield

What??? Whoa. I was checking out the September issue of Vogue magazine and saw that there was a celebrity wedding in our area recently. I'll give you a hint....an actress from one of PST Dave's favorite shows was the one who tied the knot.

The bride was Dynasty actress, Elizabeth Gillies. If you were a fan of the show Victorious on Nickelodeon, she played Jade. Dave loved that show and will still watch the repeats whenever they're on. Lol.

The intimate wedding was back on August 8th right here in our area at The Inn at Fernbrook Farms in Chesterfield, New Jersey (near Allentown). Twisted Willow Flowers in Princeton did all flowers, including the beautiful floral arch they exchanged vows in front of. Gillies married her boyfriend of 6 years, Michael Corcoran, a producer and composer (besides being an actress, Liz is also a singer).

Gillies and Corcoran had a much bigger wedding planned for April down in Atlanta (where they live and she films Dynasty), but, like so many other weddings, it had to be postponed because of coronavirus. Liz told Vogue, “Once we saw how dire the situation was, we knew we had to postpone. It was a no-brainer for us. Aside from the obvious travel and crowd restrictions, it didn’t feel right to be celebrating in such a big way when there was so much going on in the world."

In early summer they started looking for a safe, new venue for a micro-wedding, with just their families (there were only 10 guests). Their search led them to The Inn at Fernbrook Farms in Chesterfield. Her parents live in Bergen County, New Jersey, so they drove to check it out for Liz and Michael. It was perfect.

Congratulations. Love that you picked our area to start your life together.

You can check out pictures from the wedding here.