If you travel to or from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, New Jersey and Philadelphia International Airport, a new perk has just been announced, according to Community News.

New bus service will connect Trenton-Mercer Airport and Philadelphia International Airport

This perk is for passengers of American Airlines only. Starting on Monday, September 22, there will be a new bus service to connect both airports, which aren't that far away from each other, making it a more convenient way to travel.

READ MORE: Popular travel accessory just banned from airports

You will be dropped off airside, already through TSA

When you arrive at the airport you'll check into your flight, check your luggage, go through TSA, and jump on the bus. The trip on I-95 will take about 50 minutes (depending on traffc) and you'll be dropped off "airside" by the luxury bus (which will have in-seat power and free WiFi so you can communicate or get some work done).

There will be three daily bus trips between the Ewing and Philadelphia airports

The buses belong to The Landline Company. There will be three daily trips from each of the airports.

Get our free mobile app

The times of the daily bus trips from Trenton-Mercer Airport to Philadelphia International Airport are 6:45 AM, 12 PM, and 4:30 PM.

Philadelphia International Airport Road indicator plate. RomanBabakin loading...

The buses will leave Philadelphia International Airport for Trenton -Mercer Airport daily at 8:30 AM, 2 PM, and 6:40 PM.

There will also be bus service between Philadelphia International Airport and other area airports including Atlantic City International Airport, Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport, Lehigh Valley International Airport, and Wilmington Airport in Delaware.

READ MORE: Frontier adds new sunny destination from Trenton-Mercer Airport

You can book the new bus service by clicking here.

Oh and another perk, you will be able to use your AAdvantage miles and use and earn loyalty points for the bus trips.

For more information, click here.

The Official 2025 U.S. Government 'Do Not Travel' List Traveling to unique and exotic places rather than the usual tourist traps can be quite an adventure. However, it's crucial to research your destination thoroughly.

While every trip comes with some risk, requiring you to mind your surroundings and take some precautions, there are some places you should probably avoid because the risks far outweigh the benefits.

The United States government has a convenient website that helps by listing travel advisories they have in place for countries all over the world, ranking the risk from Level 1 through Level 4.

You should NOT travel there if a country is issued a Level 4 advisory. As of May 2025, the countries below are on the 'Do Not Travel' list. Gallery Credit: David Drew