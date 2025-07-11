High school spirit is a big deal. Pep rallies, football games, and that one student who commits to dancing around in a giant costume.

In New Jersey, some schools have taken the idea of a mascot to a whole new level. While most stick with the classics like lions, tigers, and eagles, a few schools decided to get a little more creative.

We’re talking about mascots that will make you raise an eyebrow or do a quick Google search to see if they’re real, because they are.

Whether it's a throwback to historical times, a tribute to something more local, these mascots stand out, not always for the reasons you'd think. When you're in high school, having a good team mascot and bold team colors can really make the experience of going to the games that much better.

Some are loved for their uniqueness, while others have sparked a bit of controversy or confusion over the years and in true Jersey fashion, there's no shortage of opinions about them.

To be fair, it’s kind of fun to have a mascot that makes people talk. It’s all part of that school pride, right? But if you're from out of state and stumble upon one of these mascots, you might be wondering if it's all just one big inside joke.

The truth is, it’s not. These mascots are 100% legit, and they belong to real schools here in the Garden State.

Here are some of the most bizarre, unexpected, and uniquely New Jersey high school mascots that are known throughout the state.

Top 5 Most Bizarre NJ High School Mascots These are the most bizarre mascots in New Jersey that I can't wrap my head around! Gallery Credit: Gianna