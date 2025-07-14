When you're thinking about someplace to live, one of the first things in your mind is safety, right?

Obviously, you want to live in a safe town where there's not much crime and you feel safe in your home.

The Top 100 safest cities in America have been revealed for 2025

Each year SafeWise puts out a list, based on FBI crime data, of the safest cities in the country. There's an overall Top 100 of the Safest Cities in America list, and then it's broken down by state.

By the way, the FBI data shows that crime is trending down.

One Pennsylvania town made it to the 2025 Top 10 list of safest towns in America

Let me start with the overall list. One town in Pennsylvania made it into the Top 10 of the safest towns in the United States. That's very impressive.

Indiana Township, PA is one of the safest towns in America

Coming in at #6 is Indiana Township (Allegheny County) with a population of just over 7,000, but I find it interesting that Indiana didn't make it in the top 5 list when broken down by state.

Here are the top 5 safest towns in Pennsylvania. Did your hometown make the list?

5. Shaler Township (Allegheny County)

4. Upper Allen Township (Cumberland County)

3. Hampden Township (Cumberland County)

2. Dallas Township (Luzerne County)

1. Cecil Township (Washington County)

Cecil Township has the lowest crime rate in Pennsylvania

The list pointed out that Cecil Township has the lowest crime rate in the Keystone State. The township reported no burglaries, rapes, or murders.

Dallas Township also reported no murders, rapes, or motor vehicle thefts.

Upper Allen Township and Shaler Township have seen a dip in property crime for two years in a row.

You can check out all the criteria, more details, and see the entire list for the country and the different states by clicking here.

