If you’ve been out and about in New Jersey lately, you might’ve noticed more movie sets popping up around town.

Turns out, Adam Sandler really loves working here. He's known for making movies that we know and love, like Happy Gilmore, Grown Ups, Bedtime Stories, and so much more. He's really shaped an entire generation of people with his movies!

He’s getting ready to film yet another movie in the Garden State, and this time it’s a family affair, his daughter is starring in it with him. Sandler has filmed projects here before, but this one is generating extra buzz because locals have a shot at landing small roles.

Adam Sandler New Jersey Casting Call

2024 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

A casting call just went out, and they’re looking for people right here in New Jersey to be part of the film.

Background actors of all ages are welcome to apply, and it sounds like they’re casting for everything from high school scenes to neighborhood crowd shots. It’s one of those rare chances to get involved in a major movie without packing up and heading to New York or L.A.

Extras have to be 18 and over and if you want to apply to be a college student or high school student in the film, email roommates@gwcnyc.com with the subject "College Roommates" or "High School Students".

The project is set to start filming this summer in locations across New Jersey. While Sandler’s team hasn’t spilled all the details just yet, it’s clear the movie is going to have that classic mix of humor and heart that his fans love.

So, if you’ve ever wanted to be in a movie, or you just love the idea of spotting Adam Sandler grabbing a coffee at your local shop, this is definitely something to keep an eye on.

