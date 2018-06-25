Adele, Human Gift, To Release New Album on Christmas 2019

Christmas 2019 may not be coming early, but it'll for sure be worth the wait — Adele will release her next album at the tail-end of next year, a report says.

According to The Sun, the "Hello" singer is already hard at work writing her next collection of songs, a much-anticipated follow-up to 2015's 25.

“She’s back in the UK and intends to write here. A number of studio musicians have been approached to work with her and she’s already penned some of the songs," a source told the site.

But an album might be all we'll get from the singer — she said in 2017 that she'll likely never tour again.

"Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well," she wrote on various social media accounts. "I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is!...I've done 119 shows and these last four will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favorite artist have had on me live," she noted. "And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life." Adele's 25 was a huge benchmark — it shot to the top of charts in more than 30 countries and sold more than three-million copies in its first week in the United States alone. It has sold more than 22 million copies worldwide.