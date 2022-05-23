Ahoy New Jersey! Set Sail On This Crazy Point Pleasant Air Bnb

Summer is here and it's time to start booking your Air Bnb's and hotels along the Jersey shore.

This particularly strange Air Bnb is on the market right now in Point Pleasant, NJ and I can't get over it. I've never seen an Air Bnb like this before, that's for sure.

This particular getaway was listed as one of the craziest places to rent in all of New Jersey and I'm sure we can all see why.

This is an actual boat that you can stay in on the bay that's equipt with the essentials you'll need during your stay. It's listed as a 32-foot on deck John Hanna Tahiti RIgged sloop gaff, 1700s style.

Personally, I know nothing about boats so I can only admire the looks of the boat itself, which look pretty cool.

The sellers list this as a perfect opportunity to have a camping adventure on the lagoon at the Jersey Shore.

It is parked in the back of the renter's home, but the website says you have your own bedroom, cooking appliances, and toilet inside of the boat.

However, the shower is outside of the ship and is an outdoor shower connected to the house.

The cooking appliances that are inside of the boat are a propane stove and the sink is a foot pump style sink.

If you're the type of person who's looking to put a new spin on camping, this place is for sure worth checking out just because of the hype it's getting online alone.

The boat itself is rated at 4.7 stars and goes for $131 a night.

It sleeps up to three guests while having 1 double and 2 single beds inside the cabin.

If you're looking into renting this super cool getaway to make some memories, you can check the availability here.

