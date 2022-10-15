Airbnb announces anti-Halloween party crackdowns in NJ

Airbnb has announced the rollout of platform defenses and policies aimed at reducing disruptive parties over Halloween weekend.

As part of its ongoing mission to promote responsible behavior and crack down on parties, the online marketplace which focuses on short-term homestays and experiences will take action on certain local reservations made by guests without a history of positive reviews.

“We codified our party ban and introduced new anti-party technology in the U.S. and Canada,” said Airbnb.

Such holiday systems for Halloween 2021 were put into place and it’s estimated that this crackdown resulted in a drop in unauthorized parties by about 37 percent.

Specifically in New Jersey, over 1,600 people were deterred by various anti-party defenses from booking entire home listings over Halloween 2021.

How does it work?

For one-night reservations: Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings.

For two-night reservations: Guests attempting to book entire home listings without a history of positive reviews within a certain location, and/or last-minute reservations, will be redirected to listings that are not entire home listings or blocked together.

Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to any of these restrictions.

For all guests trying to make reservations during Halloween weekend, they must attest that they understand that Airbnb bans parties and if they break that rule, they may be subject to legal action from Airbnb.

What is anti-party technology?

This amplifies Airbnb’s tools to help identify potentially high-risk reservations, stop those reservations, and prevent those users from taking advantage of f the platform.

This special Halloween system works on top of the 24/7 anti-party technology since Airbnb knows that certain holidays like Halloween and New Year’s Eve are more likely to encourage attempts to throw unauthorized parties.

“We understand that a majority of our guests are respectful of their host’s homes and the neighborhood surrounding them. We continue to believe these defenses help support safer travel, and combat disruptive behaviors and parties while allowing guests, hosts, and neighbors to enjoy the Halloween weekend safely,” Airbnb announced.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.