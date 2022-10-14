It is fall and we are just a few weeks away from Halloween so it is the perfect time for the annual Downtown Toms River "scarecrow" display. Always fun to see the creative scarecrows that residents, businesses, and organizations put together to share during October here in Ocean County.

I recently walked around Downtown Toms River and took photos of this year's scarecrows along Washington and Main Street. I hope I was able to photograph all of the scarecrows I did look around and tried to make sure I didn't miss any. If I did miss any please shoot me a pic and I'll be glad to add to the gallery I put together.

According to the Downtown Toms River website, "The Scarecrow Walk is once again returning to Downtown Toms River. The streets in downtown are lined with scarecrows for this annual event. For two weeks the public is invited to visit and vote on their favorite. Participating businesses will have ballots for voting. Just look for the Scarecrow Walk poster in their window!"

The Scarecrow Walk will take place in Downtown Toms River from now until Halloween October 31st.

Downtown Toms River Officials remind you that "scarecrow judging will be done by popular vote. The public can only vote once. Ballots are not valid without your name and email address. Ballots will be available at participating businesses in Downtown Toms River. Just look for the Scarecrow Walk Poster in their window."

Ballots can be dropped off at the ballot box located at the following location:

The Downtown Shops @ 53 Main, 53 Main St. Toms River

Toms River Branch of the Ocean County Library, 101 Washington St.

Good luck to all the contestants and congratulations on doing a terrific job this fall for us all to enjoy.

