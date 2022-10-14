There are very few words in the English language that instill fear like the words mental asylum. When you watch a horrifying movie and then find out it was actually based on a true story, it is even more bone-chilling. This haunted experience is just like that.

Why is this particular place considered to be the most intense Halloween experience in New Jersey? It was actually a real mental asylum where doctors were rumored to conduct human experiments on patients after staff left for the day.

This place housed the mentally unstable and psychologically damaged back in the 1940s. Let's just say that it was not a good time to struggle with mental health. Patients were terrorized and as a result, they became violent too. The nickname of this institution was "the bleeding grounds" and in order for staff to be protected, they had to cart medical equipment through an underground tunnel system where they would not encounter patients. Many feel those catacombs served another purpose, it was a way to keep curious eyes away from what the asylum was planning for its patients.

This grotesque living environment was finally exposed after decades of abuse. A humanitarian effort forced the hospital to be officially closed in 1952. A full investigation was conducted yet no records exist. Perhaps they were too vile for public consumption and they were destroyed?

Fast forward to today and this place has been transformed into a haunted attraction that is not for the faint of heart. If you are sensitive to "energy" this may simply be too much for you to handle. The real history of the suffering that took place there is the backdrop for the entire chilling experience.

This place is the Brighton Asylum in Passaic, New Jersey and I don't recommend you go alone.

Here are some more horrifying places in New Jersey that you could visit if you dare.

