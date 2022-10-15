22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey
When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state.
Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It is considered a bedroom suburb on New York City.
When people started moving out of big cities like New York or out of the farmlands of the state, many settled in small towns like Metuchen and many others in the northern parts of New Jersey.
Similar trends happened in the southern part of the state as people moved out of Philadelphia and the surrounding agricultural villages of South Jersey.
With a lot more wealth and resources in the north, the towns in North Jersey reflect that.
While people called to nominate towns in the south, it's clear that North Jersey has more of the really classic American small-town downtowns in the state.
There are plenty from all over the state and here is the list our listeners came up with as the best in New Jersey in no particular order.
Morristown
Somerville
Lambertville
Point Pleasant Beach
Hammonton
Ocean Grove
Burlington
Flemington
Bordentown
Metuchen
Haddonfield
Atlantic Highlands
Ridgewood
Collingswood
Westfield
Cape May
Hoboken
Princeton
Asbury Park
Montclair
Red Bank
Jersey City
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.