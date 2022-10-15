22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey

When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state.

Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It is considered a bedroom suburb on New York City.

When people started moving out of big cities like New York or out of the farmlands of the state, many settled in small towns like Metuchen and many others in the northern parts of New Jersey.

Similar trends happened in the southern part of the state as people moved out of Philadelphia and the surrounding agricultural villages of South Jersey.

With a lot more wealth and resources in the north, the towns in North Jersey reflect that.

While people called to nominate towns in the south, it's clear that North Jersey has more of the really classic American small-town downtowns in the state.

There are plenty from all over the state and here is the list our listeners came up with as the best in New Jersey in no particular order.

Morristown

Morristown via Google Maps Morristown via Google Maps loading...

Somerville

Somerville via Google Maps Somerville via Google Maps loading...

Lambertville

Lambertville via Google Maps Lambertville via Google Maps loading...

Point Pleasant Beach

Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk (Bud McCormick) Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk (Bud McCormick) loading...

Hammonton

Hammonton via Google Maps Hammonton via Google Maps loading...

Ocean Grove

Ocean Grove via Google Maps Ocean Grove via Google Maps loading...

Burlington

Burlington via Google Maps Burlington via Google Maps loading...

Flemington

Flemington Station. Courtesy Flemington Community Partnership Flemington Station. Courtesy Flemington Community Partnership loading...

Bordentown

Bordentown via Google Maps Bordentown via Google Maps loading...

Metuchen

Metuchen via Google Maps Metuchen via Google Maps loading...

Haddonfield

Haddonfield via Google Maps Haddonfield via Google Maps loading...

Atlantic Highlands

Atlantic Highlands via Google Maps Atlantic Highlands via Google Maps loading...

Ridgewood

Downtown Ridgewood via Google Maps Downtown Ridgewood via Google Maps loading...

Collingswood

Collingswood (Photo by: Dennis Malloy) Collingswood (Photo by: Dennis Malloy) loading...

Westfield

Westfield via Google Maps Westfield via Google Maps loading...

Cape May

(Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplash) (Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplash) loading...

Hoboken

Hoboken via Google Maps Hoboken via Google Maps loading...

Princeton

Princeton via Google Maps Princeton via Google Maps loading...

Asbury Park

Asbury Park via Google Maps Asbury Park via Google Maps loading...

Montclair

Montclair via Google Maps Montclair via Google Maps loading...

Red Bank

Red Bank via Google Maps Red Bank via Google Maps loading...

Jersey City

Photo by Joey Pedras on Unsplash Photo by Joey Pedras on Unsplash loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

