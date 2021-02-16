All About Kate Winslet’s New Movie That was Shot in Philly Suburbs

Oscar award winner Kate Winslet is starring in a brand new HBO drama that was filmed in Delaware and Chester Counties according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The seven-episode limited series is titled The Mare of Easttown and will air on April 18, 2021 on HBOMax.

The Philadelphia Inquirer says that the series was created and written by Brad Ingelsby, a screenwriter from Berwyn, Pennsylvania, and is set in Easttown, Chester County. Winslet is also credited as an executive producer for the first time in her decades-long career. The show is described by HBO as “a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her” with Kate Winslet starring as Detective Mare Sheehan.

According to IndieWire, Winslet said getting into this character was a challenge especially in learning the Delaware County accent. She says, “It was up there with the hardest accents I’ve ever done, in the top three for sure.” IndieWire reported that Winslet spent several months working with local Pennsylvania police departments including those in Easttown in order to capture what it really means to be a detective in that town.

The series began filming in the fall of 2019 and was scheduled to premiere in 2020 but was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Other cast members of The Mare of Easttown include Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Guy Pearce, and Sosie Bacon. Bacon is the daughter of Philly native Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgewick.