All the Stores that will be Closed on Thanksgiving 2020

In a world where the coronavirus pandemic is dominating life as we know it, it’s no surprise that not a lot of stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day. In the past, some stores have been open all day during the holiday, some close early, or wait till that night to get a start on Black Friday.

According to Nj.com, some stores that have announced their closure on Thanksgiving Day are Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco, The Home Depot, Ulta Beauty, Walmart, Target, Khol’s, Macy’s, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. So, if you need a football for a fun family game of touch football, make sure to get it before the Holiday.

Some stores that have not officially announced if they will be open or not on Turkey Day, but since they were closed last year, NJ.com predicts they’ll be closed again are Barnes & Noble, Bloomingdale’s, Lowe’s, TJ Maxx, Staples, Ikea, Hobby Lobby, Nordstrom, Office Depot, H&M, HomeGoods, Petco and PetSmart. Don’t get your hopes up about being able to buy any last-minute fall directions, and make sure to get your pet’s dinner so they can enjoy their Thanksgiving Dinner while you enjoy yours!

However, some places may still be open on the Holiday. CVS, 7-Eleven, Old Navy, Victoria’s Secret, 5 Below, Michaels, and Whole Foods are predicted to be open as of now according to NJ.com. So, if you forget to get an important ingredient for your special Thanksgiving Day meal, find the nearest Whole Foods, and you may be in luck.

Make sure to keep an eye out for other popular stores closing for the Holiday. And just in case, get everything you could possibly need to make it a special Thanksgiving with your family.