Bucks County Ale Trail Can Be Your Party Place This Thanksgiving Eve
This whole year our bar hopping, or just bar nights in general, were cut extremely short due to the pandemic. Now, we are always complaining that there is nothing to do. Realistically speaking, it does stink that it's hard to find anything that is going on in the area. The cool thing is that Bucks County Ale Trail is still happening, just in case you weren't aware of that.
On VisitBucksCounty.com it was stated that there is a total of 26 Bucks County bars that are still participating in the Bucks County Ale Trail. This is great to know especially now that the biggest party day is almost here. If you didn't know Thanksgiving Eve is the biggest party day of the year.
Here are the bars shared on Visit Bucks County's website that you can go to and be a part of the Bucks County Ale Trail fun during this crazy pandemic.
- Broken Goblet Brewing - 2500 State Rd, Bensalem Township
- Free Will Brewing Company - Peddler's Village - 64 Peddlers Village, Lahaska
- Geronimo Brewing @ Lilly's Jury Room - 1 W Court St, Doylestown
- Great Barn Brewery - 12 West Mechanic Street, New Hope
- Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant - 2920 S Eagle Rd, Newtown
- Mad Princes Brewing - 2537 Bogarts Tavern Road, Doylestown
- Moss Mill Brewing Company - 109 Pike Cir, Huntingdon Valley
- Naked Brewing Company - 51 Buck Rd, Huntingdon Valley
- Naked Brewing Company Bristol - 212 Mill St Rear, Bristol
- Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company - 909 Ray Ave, Croydon
- Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company - New Hope - 32 S Main St, New Hope
- Newtown Brewing Company - 103 Penns Trail, Newtown
- Odd Logic Brewing Co. - 500 Bristol Pike, Bristol
- Second Sin Brewing Company - 1500 Grundy Ln, Bristol
- The Langhorne Brewing Company - 1558 West Maple Avenue, Langhorne
- Tilt’em Back Brewing - 205 E Butler Ave, Chalfont
- Tower Hill Brewery - 237 W Butler Ave, Chalfont
- Triumph Brewing Company Of New Hope - 400 Union Square Drive, New Hope
- Vault Brewing Co. - 10 S Main St, Yardley
- Vault Taproom - 19 W College Ave, Yardley
- Warwick Farm Brewing - 800 Almshouse Rd, Jamison
The Bucks County Ale Trail literally covers all of Bucks County. Maybe barhopping won't happen just in a day because they are all far away from each other BUT the good thing to know is that you have a place to grab a few drinks on the biggest party day of the year.