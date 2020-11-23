Bucks County Ale Trail Can Be Your Party Place This Thanksgiving Eve

This whole year our bar hopping, or just bar nights in general, were cut extremely short due to the pandemic. Now, we are always complaining that there is nothing to do. Realistically speaking, it does stink that it's hard to find anything that is going on in the area. The cool thing is that Bucks County Ale Trail is still happening, just in case you weren't aware of that.

On VisitBucksCounty.com it was stated that there is a total of 26 Bucks County bars that are still participating in the Bucks County Ale Trail. This is great to know especially now that the biggest party day is almost here. If you didn't know Thanksgiving Eve is the biggest party day of the year.

Here are the bars shared on Visit Bucks County's website that you can go to and be a part of the Bucks County Ale Trail fun during this crazy pandemic.

Broken Goblet Brewing - 2500 State Rd, Bensalem Township

Free Will Brewing Company - Peddler's Village - 64 Peddlers Village, Lahaska

Geronimo Brewing @ Lilly's Jury Room - 1 W Court St, Doylestown

Great Barn Brewery - 12 West Mechanic Street, New Hope

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant - 2920 S Eagle Rd, Newtown

Mad Princes Brewing - 2537 Bogarts Tavern Road, Doylestown

Moss Mill Brewing Company - 109 Pike Cir, Huntingdon Valley

Naked Brewing Company - 51 Buck Rd, Huntingdon Valley

Naked Brewing Company Bristol - 212 Mill St Rear, Bristol

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company - 909 Ray Ave, Croydon

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company - New Hope - 32 S Main St, New Hope

Newtown Brewing Company - 103 Penns Trail, Newtown

Odd Logic Brewing Co. - 500 Bristol Pike, Bristol

Second Sin Brewing Company - 1500 Grundy Ln, Bristol

The Langhorne Brewing Company - 1558 West Maple Avenue, Langhorne

Tilt’em Back Brewing - 205 E Butler Ave, Chalfont

Tower Hill Brewery - 237 W Butler Ave, Chalfont

Triumph Brewing Company Of New Hope - 400 Union Square Drive, New Hope

Vault Brewing Co. - 10 S Main St, Yardley

Vault Taproom - 19 W College Ave, Yardley

Warwick Farm Brewing - 800 Almshouse Rd, Jamison

The Bucks County Ale Trail literally covers all of Bucks County. Maybe barhopping won't happen just in a day because they are all far away from each other BUT the good thing to know is that you have a place to grab a few drinks on the biggest party day of the year.