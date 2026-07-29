The new pro ice hockey team in Trenton has finally revealed its new team mascot ahead of its inaugural season which kicks off in October.

The Trenton Ironhawks unveiled its new mascot Hawkey

The Trenton Ironhawks introduced Hawkey this morning (Wednesday, July 29) in a ceremony at Capital Health Hopewell. Hospital employees and friends cheered on the new mascot at his unveiling. Capital Health was also named the official hospital of the Trenton Ironhawks and sponsor of the new mascot. Check him out below.

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The team's Facebook post with the news reads, "The nest has a new member! Introducing "Hawkey," the official team mascot of the Trenton Ironhawks! The Ironhawks are proud to share the Capital Health will be the official team sponsor of Hawkey. There's no doubt Hawkey will quickly become the life of the party at Ironhawks games and make a lasting impact throughout the community. With his strength, courage, and personality, he's ready to bring Ironhawks spirit wherever he goes. Welcome to the family, Hawkey!"

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The Trenton Ironhawks Team President, Bob Ohrablo, along with Mercer County Executive Dan Benson, and Capital Health President and CEO Al Maghazehe, were on hand for the festivities to welcome the new mascot and announce the new partnership.

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It's exciting to have pro ice hockey back in Trenton. The Trenton Ironhawks home ice is at the Cure Insurance Arena. The home opener is scheduled for Saturday, October 24. Puck drop is at 6 PM.

You can purchase a season membership right now. Individual game tickets will be going on sale at the beginning of September. For more information, check out the team's website.