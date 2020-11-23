Pa. To Ban All Alcohol Sales Wednesday Evening Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

Pennsylvania officials have banned the sale of alcohol on Thanksgiving Eve, a holiday commonly known for gathering with out of town friends.

The state’s Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced a series of advisories on Monday, including the order that calls for all bars and restaurants to cease the sale of alcohol (including beer and wine) from 5 pm Wednesday until 8 am Thanksgiving Day. This includes both restaurant service and retail sales.

As cases of the coronavirus continue to surge throughout the state, Levine (and other officials) are encouraging all residents to stay home, unless it is absolutely necessary to leave.

"Please stay at home," Levine said on Monday.

However, that is into an order at this time. It is instead an "advisory," she said.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more in a few minutes.