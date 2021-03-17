Alumni from Westminster Choir College Won Big at The Grammy’s

Sometimes I see people from my hometown and they say they love listening to me on the radio and feel like they know a celebrity. Do I think I am a celebrity? Definitely not, but I know what they mean. I always think it's cool when you know someone personally or have had an acquaintance that has made it big, whether in movies, music or sports. It's always cool to say, "I know them!" Well, I don't personally know any alumni from Westminster Choir College, but I bet people who know the ones that won Grammy awards on Sunday are very proud to know them.

According to a Press Release, alumni from Rider University's music school, Westminster Choir College, won big at the 2021 Grammy's.

The Best Choral Performance category winner was the Grammy Award went to the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus and Orchestra. Which features four Westminster Choir College Alumnis. Adam Luebke (chorus master), Timothy Fallon (tenor), Ryan Russell Brown (soloist) and Stephen Karr (singer in the chorus).

In the Best Opera Recording category, the Metropolitan Opera Chorus won the Grammy award and Makeda Hampton is a member. of the Metropolitan Opera Chorus in the recording

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album went to alumni Dominic Inferrera and Linda Lee Jones sang in the Experiential Orchestra and Chorus.

Not only did all these alumni win awards, but several other alumni were nominated in the Best Choral Performance category.

Westminster Choir College is a small school but is one of the best music schools in the world and prepares their students for careers in performance.

As an alumni of Rider University, I am extremely proud that our music school has snagged some major awards for their talents.