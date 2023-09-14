There are some changes going on in the Mercer County restaurant scene.

There's a new sign up in front of Nottingham Village on Nottingham Way in Hamilton. Have you noticed?

Daphnes of Hamilton has closed for good

Daphnes of Hamilton has closed and a new Italian restaurant, Amaya's Italian Eatery, will be taking over the space soon.

Daphne seems thrilled and said on Facebook, "Momma's getting ready to retire." She will be subletting the space to the new restaurant.

Amaya's Italian Eatery is opening next week

I checked out Amaya's new Facebook page. There's not much information yet. But, it's expected to be open sometime next week.

As you can see on the sign, it's an Italian restaurant and a pizza place. Yum. I love trying new pizza places. I'm sure it will have all of your favorite Italian classics and more.

Don't worry, this doesn't mean the end of Daphne's fantastic food.

You can still enjoy Daphne's Diner at 1124 Route 130 South in Robbinsville. If you haven't been there, it's a must. It's not your ordinary diner. The food is phenomenal.

Daphne's Catering will still be available as well.

Daphne has quite the reputation in the area for having top notch food. She also has a beautiful catering space located at 2445 Kuser Road in Hamilton. You can host your next special occasion there.

I will let you know if I hear anything else about the new restaurant.

Amaya's Italian Eatery is located at 3679 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square.

