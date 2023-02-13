Amazing! The Oldest Firehouse in America is Right Here in New Jersey

It is always an interesting article when we can find the "oldest" here in New Jersey. It's even more interesting when we can find the "oldest" in Jersey which is the oldest in America. That is the case with this article.

First I want to commend all the men and women who served and continue to serve as firefighters here in New Jersey as well as around America and the world. These folks put themselves in harm's way every day to help us and this heroic effort deserves our appreciation and applause, "THANK YOU".

According to Zebra.com, "An average of 358,500 homes experience a structural fire each year (NFPA). More than 3,000 Americans die in fires each year (FEMA)."

The claim to the "oldest" firehouse in New Jersey goes to a station located in Burlington County and it is also claimed to be the oldest firehouse in America. The little yellow firehouse is located in Mount Holly, part of Relief Fire Engine Company #1.

According to their website, "On July 11, 1752, the Britannia Fire Company was organized to provide an efficient and disciplined method of protecting then Bridgetown from the hazard of fire." Making this firehouse 271 years old.

If you would like to see the oldest firehouse in America you can pass by the Relief Fire Company at 17 Pine St, Mt Holly, NJ 08060.

Again thank you to all the members of our fire departments around New Jersey and for all your duty to protect residents 365 days a year 24/7.

