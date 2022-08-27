For me sitting back and enjoying a star-filled sky is extremely relaxing. Taking time to observe a beautiful dark starry night is very enjoyable. Often it is tough to get a clear night along with no outside light, which can reduce your viewing ability. So where do you go here in Ocean County to view millions of stars and comfortably?

So where is this place I'm referring to here in Ocean County for the best "star gazing"? It's located in Toms River, have you guessed yet? If you guessed that it's the Robert J Novins Planetarium you would be right.

Located on the campus of Ocean County College, the Robert J Novins Planetarium is a fantastic place to not only see millions of stars but to learn about our universe and maybe even beyond. It's a wonderful experience and a great way to see our skies.

"Presenting a wide variety of fun and educational programs for all ages in our 103-seat dome theater, the Novins Planetarium is a gateway to learning about our earth, the solar system, and beyond. In addition to our public shows, the Novins Planetarium offers programs for school and camp groups, birthday parties, and special themed events."

There are various programs you can enjoy. From educational programs like "The Stars From My Backyard" and "Wonders Of The Seasonal Sky" to fun and entertaining shows like "Laser Zeppelin" and "One World, One Sky: Big Bird's Adventure".

Tickets prices are affordable between $8 and $10 and seating is comfortable and viewing is exceptional from all seats. There is a limited amount of seating so make sure you go on their website and reserve your seats for upcoming shows. Check the schedule for dates and times for shows at the Robert J Novins Planetarium.

It's an amazing time at the planetarium so take advantage of this wonderful resource right here in Toms River. For more information call 732.255.0343.

