A new place to get groceries is opening in Bucks County.

Bucks County Courier Times has reported that starting Thursday you will be able to shop at Amazon Fresh in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

The coolest thing is that this Amazon Fresh location is the very first one in the state of Pennsylvania. This new Amazon Fresh location was always just speculation but now it is real and you will be able to start shopping there at 7 am on Thursday, August 5th.



On StoreOpeningHours.com it is stated that the Amazon Fresh in Warrington will be located in the Creekview Center at 389 Easton Road.

This is not like Costco, Sam's Club, or any of those big warehouse locations. Bucks County Courier Times has made it known that you do not need a membership to be able to shop at Amazon Fresh.

That is good to know. It would be a little much if only Prime members were able to shop at the Amazon Fresh locations.

Amazon Fresh will be a very high-tech grocery store. According to Bucks County Courier Times, at Amazon Fresh you will be able to find smart carts.

The question is, what exactly are "smart carts"? Bucks County Courier Times stated that "smart carts allow shoppers to skip the check out lines as they use "a combination of computer vision algorithms and sensor fusion to identify items you put in the cart."

Philly Voice stated a few months ago that Amazon Fresh has been rumored to have more locations coming to the Philadelphia and Bucks County area.

One of the rumored locations that have been thrown out there is Bensalem. That would be pretty cool to have two Amazon Fresh locations in Bucks County.