Amazon Made a Huge Donation to the City of Trenton

Amazon has made a huge donation to our state's capitol and all I can say is WOW! According to their Facebook post, the City of Trenton received a huge donation from Amazon that included 150 boxes of food and almost 100,000 masks. The donations were given to Rescue Mission of Trenton, which is a homeless shelter in Trenton. I assume the donations will help those in the shelter and also anyone in Trenton who is in need of food or masks. This huge donation comes at a time of year where people who have nowhere to go for the holidays get very depressed. Some of these people don't even have a roof over their heads, so a good meal and a mask to keep them safe will go a long way.

This isn't the first time Amazon has really stepped up during this pandemic. According to their website, they've hired thousands of employees, worked with food banks, donated laptops, and even donated millions of dollars to help COVID-19 research. I know people have their opinions about Amazon, they think they are just a huge corporation and they don't do anything positive and don't do anything for their communities, but I think what they did yesterday can prove all those people wrong. Yes, Amazon is a huge corporation, but, have you seen the commercials where they want to make all their delivery trucks electric to help lessen out carbon footprint? I support them and I am glad they support our community.