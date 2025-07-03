Across the country, cities and towns get ready every year to celebrate the 4th of July with parades. Some are small and intimate, and others pull in big crowds with floats, bands, the whole nine yards. It’s always cool to see which places stand out on national lists when it comes to doing the holiday right.

Often, it’s the well-known spots, such as Washington, D.C., or places renowned for their traditions that have been around for years. This year, one Pennsylvania city made its way onto Forbes’ list of the best places in the U.S. for 4th of July parades. It’s always nice when a local spot gets some attention.

So, which city made the list?

Which Pennsylvania City Has One Of America's Best 4th of July Parades?

It’s Philadelphia.

Forbes recognized Philly as one of the top parade spots in the country, and honestly, it makes sense. The city is full of landmarks that are huge parts of American history, and the annual 4th of July parade is a big part of the celebration. The parade runs through the historic district, with local groups, marching bands, and different local organizations as well.

It’s the kind of parade where families come out early to grab a good spot, and the parade itself is a huge tradition for so many people in and out of the city. After the parade, many people stick around for the city’s other 4th of July events, including concerts and fireworks along the Delaware River.

Philadelphia’s spot on the list is just another reason the city stands out when it comes to celebrating the 4th.

