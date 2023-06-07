Among The Best in America! It’s New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Small Town

Just in time for summer, a recent article from Town and Country pointed out the most beautiful small town in New Jersey and it's right here at the Jersey Shore, which makes it the perfect place to enjoy this summer here in the Garden State.

The selection by Town and Country is no stranger to "Best Of" lists here in New Jersey. Most "Best Of" lists about great small towns in New Jersey will include Cape May on their list and let's face it, it truly is a beautiful small town, one of the most beautiful in America. I want to add we have numerous small towns in New Jersey that are simply "beautiful".

One of my favorite things about Cape May is the beautiful Victorian-style homes that line the streets of Cape May. There are numerous historical Victorian homes that now serve as beautiful bed and breakfast inns at the beach. It definitely is something uniquely special about life at the beach in Cape May.

According to Town and Country, "The southernmost beach town along New Jersey's shore, Cape May has a distinctly different feel than other towns: It's elegant yet offers a lot of options for a great night (or day) out. Tour the area vineyards, indulge in fine dining, or just enjoy the Victorian architecture while taking a stroll."

If you are looking for a great "small town" to visit this summer in New Jersey, take your pick of many and that includes Cape May.

