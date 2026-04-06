Hot off the success of her second album, Cardi B is about to make her arena concert debut in Philadelphia. That's right, it's hard to believe it, but Cardi B has never performed a major headlining concert in Philly like this!

She will hit the Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philly on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

We've put together some FAQs you may have ahead of the show.

What Time is Cardi B's Concert in Philadelphia?

Doors to the venue will open at 7:00 p.m. and the "show" begins at 8:00 p.m., according to the official event listing.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, we all know that headlining acts don't start right on time so we have a breakdown of the evening's timing posted for you below.

Is There An Opening Act for Cardi B in Philadelphia at the Xfinity Mobile Arena?

This is interesting. Cardi B has not officially announced an opening act for this tour date. But throughout the tour (so far) she has had some pretty incredible special guests appear during the concert.

They have included: Megan Thee Stallion, Lil' Kim, Kehlani. and more.

It's unclear whom (if anyone) will be a special guest in Philadelphia. But we are excited with our fingers crossed.

What Time Will Cardi B Perform at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia?

As for Cardi we think she will hit the stage between 9:00 and 9:30 p.m.

Set times are always subject to change, so it's always a good idea to be in your seat with a few extra minutes to spare. As you can probably imagine, performances can start late OR early for any number of reasons on the day of the show. Don't be hanging out at Stateside Live! for too long before the show or you may miss the start of the concert.

What Is Cardi B's Setlist for Her Philadelphia Concert?

We dug into her setlists for previous dates on this tour to see what we can expect in Philly on April 7, 2026.

We know that many people like to be surprised and don't want to see that information ahead of time. So we posted that info inside another article on our website.

You can click HERE to view Cardi B's setlist for Philadelphia.

Are Tickets Still Available for the Cardi B Concert in Philly Philly Concert? How Can I Get Last Minute Tickets?

As of publish time, it looks like no tickets are remaining on Ticketmater.com. However, sometimes venues drop tickets on the day of the show, so you may want to refresh this link.

Meanwhile, there a fare number of resale tickets available via third party sites like Ticketmaster.com, TickPick & more. Here's a breakdown of what we're finding (as of April 6).

It's always a good idea to practice caution when buying tickets via a third party seller as well.

How Much Does Parking Cost at the Xfinity Mobile Arena for a Concert?

Parking is available at the venue on the day of the show or it can be purchased in advance on the Ticketmaster website.

Parking lots typically open no later than 3 p.m. for an evening concert.

Here's a parking map of the area available lots:

Xfinity Mobile Arena Xfinity Mobile Arena loading...

Can I Bring a Purse to the Cardi B Concert in Philly? What is the Xfinity Mobile Arena’s Bag Policy?

The Xfinity Mobile Arena prohibits bags inside the venue event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

READ MORE:

You can click here to learn more about the Xfinity Mobile Arena's bag policy for entrances..

Yes, purses are allowed. In fact, Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are all permitted. But they must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection.

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.



2026 Xfinity Mobile Arena Concert Schedule The Xfinity Mobile Arena is the biggest indoor arena in Philadelphia (and one of the largest in the entire country). This list highlights the biggest concerts coming to Xfinity Mobile Arena from rock concerts to pop superstars and more, it's going to be a great year in South Philly. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

These Are the Must-See Pop Concerts in Philadelphia in 2026 Wow. 2026 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat & More). So we made the complete list of the shows that we are MOST excited to see in 2026. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST



