Amtrak Suspends All Service Between New York & Boston

All Amtrak train services between New York City and Boston have been suspended for the remainder of the day, the company announced.

Amtrak said Saturday afternoon that all service between New York City and Boston’s South Station would be suspended for the remainder of the day due to power outages north of New York City.

The rail company said on their website around 3:30 p.m. that all trains would be canceled due to a malfunctioning circuit breaker, which they say lead to a power outage on all of its tracks between New York City and New Haven, CT.

It been a very rough day on the rails across the Northeast with trains reporting delays and cancelations throughout the day with promises of trains resuming around 12 noon, but ultimately that did not happen.

Further down the Northeast Corridor as far as Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., some trains were delayed in the area as a result of the cancelations to the north.

The good news? Closer to home in New Jersey, NJTransit is not reporting any major delays as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

Amtrak advises all customers to check their train’s status before traveling, and says they’ll provide updates as they’re available.

It’s been a tough couple of week with Amtrak reporting delays in and around New York City, citing issues related to the extreme heat this summer.

Of course, today’s travel troubles are compounded by the busy holiday weekend schedule with millions of Americans expected to travel over the Fourth of July weekend.