We could be looking at some historic traffic delays if you’re going to see Shakira at MetLife Stadium later this week.

After all, when a show is sold out at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, it’s safe to assume that THOUSANDS upon THOUSANDS of people will be flooding into the area.

And that’s exactly the case for BOTH nights of Shakira’s upcoming concerts at MetLife Stadium, but we gotta warn you for these shows you may be sitting in some of the WORST TRAFFIC EVER in the area…

And that may not be hyperbole. We’ll continue to explain down below:

Shakira Sells Out MetLife Stadium

Shakira’s Thursday night concert (May 15) at MetLife Stadium is completely sold out. And Friday night’s show (May 16) is also very full at this point.

Our simple math tells us that means there could be up to 70,000 attendees at each event. It also coincides with the usual weekday rush hour.

But this time… it could be way worse than a usual concert. That’s because…

New Jersey Transit Strike Threatens Shakira Concert Goers

Typically, New Jersey Transit offers a great option for those attending a show there with relatively convenient service to the stadium direct from Secaucus Junction and Hoboken Terminal.

Thousands upon thousands of event goers ride NJ Transit to the event.

AND it doesn’t matter if you’re taking the train or not… you benefit from it because it makes for less cars on the roads and in the parking lots. Whether they’re coming from New Jersey or New York City, it’s easier for all of us that way.

Well, New Jersey Transit just announced that they will NOT be offering their usual service to the stadium as they gear up for possible service disruptions later this week.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers (BLET) membership is still negotiating a new contract with their employer.

If one is not reached by Friday, they could walk off the job on Friday, May 16th resulting in a COMPLETE suspension of NJ Transit rail and bus service.

Federal officials started a mediation process on Monday, but it's unclear how close the two sides are.

New Jersey Strike Will Mean Insane Traffic Delays for Shakira Concerts

As you can imagine, all of this will result in A TON of extra cars on the roadway for daily life and certainly for the concert.

Stadium officials are warning that you should make alternative plans right now.

“Due to the potential rail service stoppage, NJ TRANSIT will not be operating train or bus service to MetLife Stadium for the Shakira concerts on May 15th and 16th,” NJ Transit wrote on X.com Monday afternoon.

They have a few options listed here on their website, but we have to warn you: none of them are the that great. Your best bet would be to pick up and drop off at the American Dream Mall, which is located nearby.

They’re going to provide updates at this website. You can click here to check it out.

And, of course, if you’re already planning on driving to the venue: plan on a VERY long time to get into the parking lots. You’ll be sitting on Route 3 and the New Jersey Turnpike.

Will The NJ Transit Strike Affect Beyonce's Upcoming Concerts?

We don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but Beyonce is slated to perform five sold out shows at MetLife Stadium, starting next week.

If a strike lingers into the Memorial Day Holiday, those shows could also be affected.

We'll have to see how this shapes up.

