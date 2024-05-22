For a second night in a row: rail travelers across Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York are frustrated.

Both Amtrak and NJ Transit have suspended service between New York City and Philadelphia. This has made for a VERY frustrating evening commute between two of the nation's largest cities.

It was first reported around 6:15 pm on Wednesday (May 22). NJ Transit said that rail service in and out of New York's Penn Station is suspended. Meanwhile, Amtrak says they've stopped service between the two cities due to power issues.

As of 8:30 p.m., it was not clear when service would resume. In fact, the latest update from AMTRAK (who operates the rail lines), simply said that crews were in the process of clearing the tracks. "We do not have an estimation of when services in the area will resume."

Amtrak Service Suspended Between New York and Philadelphia

All trains scheduled to operate in that area should expect to be delayed.

In our area, SEPTA trains are now allowing Amtrak's customers to board between Philadelphia, PA, and Trenton, NJ. SEPTA's service has not been affected by these issues.

AMTRAK is allowing customers to change their tickets via a modified rail schedule. You can call them at 1-800-USA-RAIL if you're affected by the delays.

NJTransit Service Suspended Around New York

We've heard of many customers stranded at stations across the area as they trek home for a very frustrating evening commute.

Service on the North Jersey Coast Rail Line is suspended in both directions between Penn Station New York and Long Brand, NJ.

Northeast Corridor rail service is suspended in both directions between Penn Station New York and MetroPark in New Jersey.

Additionally, the Raritan Valley Rail Line is suspended in both directions as well.

Tickets are being cross honored on NJ Transit buses and private carriers.

Traffic in and around the Lincoln Tunnel is moving tonight, but it does appear as if there is an increased amount of volume in the area.

Service on the North Jersey Coast Rail Line is suspended in both directions between Penn Station New York and Long Brand, NJ.

Additionally, the Raritan Valley Rail Line is suspended in both directions as well.

Tickets are being cross honored on NJ Transit buses and private carriers.

Traffic in and around the Lincoln Tunnel is moving tonight, but it does appear as if there is an increased amount of volume in the area.

Hopefully this is cleaned up overnight.