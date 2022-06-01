Listen up pet parents. There's an ice cream shop just for your best furry friend at the Jersey Shore. You're going to want to take a road trip this summer.

It's called Salty Paws and it's in the beautiful New Jersey beach town, Stone Harbor. It's south of Avalon and north of Wildwood. It's only about a 2-hour drive from Mercer County.

It's not just a ice cream shop for dogs, it's a bakery too, with dounuts, cookies, cake mixes, and more. My family will definitely be visiting with our girl, Maizey.

Salty Paws is something special. It's the first doggie ice cream shop in the country, and the Stone Harbor location is the first in New Jersey. It's based in Rehobeth Beach, Delaware.

Down the shore is the best place to get ice cream...even for dogs. They can enjoy their sweet treat in a cone, waffle bowl or dish. Their website says they serve only the "healthiest ice cream available for dogs."

Check out these flavors: Maple Bacon, Vanilla, Pumpkin, Blueberry, and Peanut Butter (My Maizey would love that). Don't miss the toppings bar with dehydrated chicken to sweet potato fries or you can chose something from the bakery. This is so great, isn't it?

Look how cute.

The 2022 summer season is only it's 2nd season and it's already so popular.

Your pup can sit at the table with you and enjoy their treat.

Salty Paws is also a retail shop. You can shop while your pup eats. They carry antlers, toys, CBD, and more.

Want to have a birthday party for your dog? They do that too.

For more information on this adorable shop, hours, address and more, click here.

