An Open Letter to All…Please Make an Appointment

As we start to see a light at the end of this dark tunnel of a pandemic, I see this world coming back to life. People are venturing out, getting back to their normal routines, and starting to enjoy the things they used to again.

Something I neglected during the pandemic was getting my nails done. Something I loved doing, I had to stop because nail salons closed down everywhere because of executive orders. Unfortunately, some nail salons are not opening back up again because they had to close during the pandemic.

When I found the salon I've been going to for a few months, I was so happy. They do a great job, they are friendly, professional, and they pamper you to the max. I always make appointments because I know how these industries can be, but apparently, not all people know that. While I was getting a manicure and pedicure today, I witnessed a woman extremely upset that the nail salon couldn't take her. She did not have an appointment and apparently was pressed for time too.

This woman was out of touch with reality. If you get your nails done regularly, you know it takes time. She wanted to be in and out and 30 minutes. Not possible for what she was asking for. I felt bad for the owners, but you could tell they felt uncomfortable. After her tantrum and saying things like, "I don't want my manicure to be rushed" she left and said, "I guess I'll go somewhere else." I said to myself, don't let the door hit you in the a** on the way out.

Please, do not be rude and please make an appointment for things like getting your hair cut, getting your nails done, or anything that may take some time. I even make an appointment now when I go tanning. Some businesses are suffering because of lack of employees. There's an increased amount of people that are starting to return to their normal activities and things they had missed doing during the pandemic.

Please be kind and use common sense. Times have changed and we all need to adjust to it.