Ann Taylor in Princeton Closing for Good

Clothing retailer, Ann Taylor, in Palmer Square, Princeton, is closing its doors for good, according to Planet Princeton.

If you love shopping there, you don't have much time left. It will only remain open only until next Wednesday, January 27th. Ann Taylor has been in that location for over 20 years.

I guess I shouldn't be surprised, but am disappointed. Ann Taylor's parent company, Ascena Retail Group, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection back in July. At the time, the company announced that it would permanently close over 1,000 stores, throughout all of its brands. The Ann Taylor in the Jackson Outlets has already closed, although, its Quaker Bridge Mall location is still open, along with Loft.

A few of my family's favorite stores are under this company. Lane Bryant has closed its Quaker Bridge Mall location. Thankfully, the Freehold Raceway Mall location is still open. My daughter loved Justice, a tween clothing store, and now there are no more in our area. It was online only for awhile, and now I'm receiving email that there's only a few more days of that left. Women's clothing store, Catherine's, in Mercer Mall closed in recent months, leaving a big "For Lease" sign on the storefront.

It's so sad to see so many retail stores in the area closing for good recently. Unfortunately, a sad sign of the times. But, I'm confident that we will get through this, together, and we'll see out economy thriving once again.

I ask you to please support your local businesses, whenever possible. There are so many great reasons to wine, dine, shop, and play in Palmer Square. Click here for details.