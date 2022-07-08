Are These Really The Best Hot Dogs in New Jersey?

Hot dogs are a favorite summertime food. They're easy, delicious, and highly customizable, whether you throw them on the grill in the backyard or grab one at your favorite hot dog spot.

We dove into the best of the best Central Jersey hot dogs in 2022 already; you can read that article HERE.

But where can you get the best hot dogs in the entire state? The Top Dog Hot Dog, if you will.

Eat This, Not That, a nationally recognized food and health website, has an idea. Earlier this year they put out their list of "The Best Hot Dogs in Every State"

It seems like North Jersey has the "bests" of many food categories, and this place is no exception.

According to Eat This, the best hot dogs in New Jersey are at Hiram’s Roadstand in Fort Lee.

They've been dishing out delicious dogs, burgers and fries since 1932! And it's no wonder they've been around for so long - the food looks absolutely delicious.

The reason this is hailed by Eat This as the best hot dog spot in New Jersey? It's because it was a favorite place of the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.

In addition to featuring it on his show, Bourdain shared that he had been a loyal customer since the 1950s, describing the food as the "finest hot dogs in the land." Enough said! - Eat This, Not That

And maybe that is enough said!

What do you think? Have you ever been to Hiram's? If you've found another holy grail of hot dog spots, let us know in the comments!

And by the way, check out the other New Jersey restaurants Anthony Bourdain visited down below!

"If I'm an advocate for anything, it's to move. As far as you can, as much as you can. Across the ocean, or simply across the river. Walk in someone else's shoes or at least eat their food. It's a plus for everybody." - Anthony Bourdain

