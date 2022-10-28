APPROVED: Bordentown and Fort Lee Weed Dispensaries Gain Approval for Adult-Use Sale

Looks like the count for adult-use weed dispensaries is about to go up by two pretty soon! Both of them are in Central Jersey.

A few months ago, Ascend Wellness in Fort Lee and Curaleaf in Bordentown were seeking approval to sell adult legal weed in the state of New Jersey. Currently they're both medical-only. Good news if you're looking for more options in Central Jersey, because they've both been approved.

According to NJ.com ,The Fort Lee planning board approved the site of Ascend Wellness, located at 461-469 West St. Fort Lee, NJ, to begin selling recreational weed. They've also set another meeting to memorialize the certification on Nov 14.

Ascend already acquired approval from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission on Sep 9, so all that's left to do is to iron out all the small details! They're looking to pen down a projected opening date to start selling the adult-use weed sometime this fall.

As for the Curaleaf Bordentown location (191 U.S. 130 North Route 130.) , NJ.com reports that they gained state approval for adult-use sales on Thursday, Oct 27. They've already won municipal approval over the summer in Bordentown, so they should be all set get the ball rolling soon! They have two more locations in Belmar and Edgewater Park

Here's the one in Bordentown that will soon sell recreational weed:

Now that Ascend in Fort Lee and Curaleaf in Bordentown have won both municipal and state approval, we'll keep an eye out for the exact dates they'll begin selling recreational weed!

